‘Boilermakers on the Road’ stops in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball coach Matt Painter, assistant football assistants JaMarcus Shephard and Anthony Poindexter, baseball coach Greg Goff, and athletic director Mike Bobinski all made their way to the Fort Wayne Country Club on Tuesday night for the annual “Boilermakers on the Road” stop.

Painter is entering his 15th season leading his alma mater. The Boilermakers went 26-10 overall last season, including 16-4 record in Big Ten play that saw them earn a share of the conference title. While All-American Carsen Edwards is gone and starters Grady Eifert and Ryan Cline have graduated, players like Nojel Eastern, Trevion Williams, and Matt Haarms give the Boilermakers a good nucleus for the 2019-20 season.

Shephard, a Northrop graduate, is the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Boilermakers. He’s entering his third year at Purdue under head coach Jeff Brohm. As a receivers coach, he worked with Big Ten Freshman and Big Ten Receiver of the Year Rondale Moore last season. Purdue went 6-7 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play. Purdue defeated then-no. 2 Ohio State in the regular season, but lost to Auburn 63-14 in the Music City Bowl.