INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the college football season inching closer, Lucas Oil Stadium rolled out the red carpet for the 2-day Big Ten Football Media Days. Student-athletes and coaches from Purdue and Indiana took center stage on Thursday.

Purdue is ushering a new era with Ryan Walters becoming the new head football coach. The former defensive coordinator for Illinois is inheriting a roster that is coming off their first Big Ten West Division title in program history.

With quarterback Aidan O’Connell starting his pro career, the Boilermakers hope to turn to Hudson Card, who transferred from Texas over the offseason.

On the flip side, Tom Allen is entering a crucial year seven as Indiana’s head coach. After starting the 2022 season 3-0, the Hoosiers dropped eight of their last nine games to finish with a 4-8 record. Allen is 30-40 overall as the Hoosiers’ head coach.

Over the offseason, Indiana hit the transfer portal to replenish their roster – adding players like Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson at quarterback. Indiana also hopes to rely on sixth-year veterans Aaron Casey and Noah Pierre to anchor the defense.

Indiana kicks off the 2023 season against Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 2, while Purdue hosts Fresno State.