Boilermakers get ball rolling for 2019-20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue men’s basketball team got the ball rolling for the 2019-20 season with their first practice on Wednesday.

Purdue is coming off a 26-win season that saw the Boilermakers win the Big Ten title and reach the Elite Eight.

The Boilers must replace key players Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, and Grady Eifert.

Matt Haarms, Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, and Trevion Williams will be counted on to lead Purdue this season.

Matt Painter’s team opens the season Friday, November 1 against Southern Indiana.