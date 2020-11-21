Boilermakers fall at Minnesota

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Josh Aune’s interception with 44 seconds left at the 13-yard line after a disputed penalty on Purdue preserved a 34-31 victory for Minnesota.

Jack Plummer passed for 367 yards and three scores in his first start of the season for Purdue, which took over with 2:01 left at its 39.

The Boilermakers moved in position for what they believed was a 19-yard touchdown catch by tight end Payne Durham in the final minute.

Durham was flagged for offensive pass interference, angering the Purdue sideline after replays revealed scant evidence of a foul. Aune picked Plummer off on the next play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss