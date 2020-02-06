Boilermakers clip Hawkeyes, hit triple digits

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures in a 104-68 rout against No. 17 Iowa.

Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds on Wednesday night. Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers.

Proctor made all six of his shots. Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and a team-high seven assists.

The Boilermakers shot a season-high 63 percent and reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season. Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes with 26 points.