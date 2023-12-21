WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Zach Edey scored 18 points and No. 1 Purdue breezed past Jacksonville 100-57 on Thursday night.

Lance Jones had 16 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 15 and Myles Colvin had 11 for the Boilermakers (11-1), who won their fourth straight — including last Saturday’s win over then-No. 1 Arizona that allowed them to regain the top ranking.

Twelve players scored for Purdue. Seldom-used Will Berg had eight points in the closing minutes as coach Matt Painter substituted liberally. The Boilermakers held a 43-16 edge in bench scoring.

Robert McCray V led the Dolphins (8-5) with 22 points. He came in as Jacksonville’s leading scorer with a 16.5-point average.

The 7-foot-4 Edey had a team-high eight rebounds as Purdue finished with a 39-31 advantage.

Purdue shot 52% from the field while holding the Dolphins to 37%. Jacksonville committed 21 turnovers, 12 more than Purdue.

The Boilermakers led from the tip, but were ahead just 32-24 with 4:58 remaining in the first half. Purdue finished the half with a 13-3 run to take a 45-27 lead.

Purdue started the second half with a 12-0 spurt, extending its advantage to 30 points.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The Dolphins can build on the fact they were competitive for most of the first half.

Purdue: The Boilermakers won their 34th consecutive regular-season nonconference game, the longest in the nation.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue has been ranked in the top five for 23 straight weeks, the longest active streak. No. 2 Kansas is the next best at 12 weeks.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville: Hosts Erskine College on Dec. 30

Purdue: Hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 29 to conclude its nonconference schedule.