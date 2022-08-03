FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robbie Hummel, Chris Kramer, P.J. Thompson, Lewis Jackson, Caleb Furst, Fletcher Loyer, and even former Indiana governor and outgoing Purdue University president Mitch Daniels were among those with ties to the Boilermakers in Fort Wayne on Wednesday night to support the second annual “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser organized by ex-Purdue standout and Summit City native Rapheal Davis.

Last year, the event put on by Davis’ “Crew Life Foundation” helped raise enough money to send 300 kids to basketball camp. Davis, who played high school basketball at South Side, is looking to up that number in this year. He’s also created the “Caleb Swanigan Play Hard Award” that will be handed out to a deserving player at the end of his camps to honor his fallen former teammate to passed away earlier this summer.