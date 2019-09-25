Live Now
Bluffton grad Eskridge out for season at Western Michigan

College Sports

by: WMU Sports Information

D'Wayne Eskridge_206002

Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan senior cornerback/wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge will undergo surgery Tuesday to address a fractured clavicle suffered in the Broncos’ Saturday contest at Syracuse. He will miss the remainder of the 2019 campaign.

Eskridge, a native of Bluffton, Ind., had started all four games this season and recorded 14 tackles and four pass breakups, as well as three receptions for 73 yards. He had been the only FBS player to start a game on both offense and defense this season, lining up at corner and wide receiver versus Georgia State and Syracuse.

Western Michigan (2-2, 0-0 MAC) returns to action Saturday by hosting Central Michigan (2-2, 1-0 MAC). Kickoff is set for 12 noon on CBS Sports Network.

WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini traveled to Kalamazoo this past summer to profile Eskridge.

