Bluffton grad Eskridge named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Bluffton High School graduate and Western Michigan University senior D’Wayne Eskridge is one of two players in the Mid American Conference named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The Biletnikoff Award goes to the outstanding FBS receiver in college football at the end of hte season.

Last year Eskridge tallied 38 catches for 776 yards and 3 TDs. His average of 20.4 yards per catch led the MAC and he was seventh in receiving yards.

Ball State’s Riley Miller was the other MAC played selected to the watch list.