Bluffton grad Eskridge named MAC Special Teams Player of the Year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Bluffton High School graduate and former Highlight Zone regular D’Wayne Eskridge is bringing home the hardware as the Western Michigan senior has been named the MAC’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

Eskridge was also named first team All-MAC at both receiver and kick returner.

Eskridge averaged 27.5 years per kickoff return this season, and was one of two players in the MAC with a kickoff return for a touchdown this season.

A senior, Eskridge led the MAC in receiving years at 784, yards per game (130.7), and touchdown receptions (eight).