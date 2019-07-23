Bluffton grad Eskridge heading into rare air

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Bluffton High School grad and Western Michigan University senior D’Wayne Eskridge has heard it all.

Too small.

Too many injuries.

Too raw.

Now, he’s using those “too’s” as motivation for his next “two,” as the senior is looking to play two ways for the Broncos this fall.

Eskridge has been a standout receiver for WMU his first three years on campus – last week he was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch list, an award that goes to the best receiver in college football at the end of the season. However, this spring he broadened his skill set by playing cornerback for the Broncos, something he plans to continue this fall as a rare two-way player in D-1 football.

It’s a move that he hopes helps WMU win more game – and get the attention of NFL scouts. At 5-foot-9, Eskridge says an NFL scout told the WMU coaching staff that small receivers were a dime a dozen. However, the scout added that cornerbacks with Eskridge’s speed (he won the 200 & 100 meter state title as a high school senior) would receive more opportunities to play at the next level.

Eskridge isn’t sure exactly how many snaps he’ll play on each side of the football this fall, but has set a personal goal of starting at both positions.

Last fall Eskridge grabbed 38 receptions for 776 yards and 3 touchdowns. That included a break-out game against Syracuse where he tallied 8 catches for 240 yards and 2 TDs.