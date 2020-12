MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State and San Jose State, both enjoying seasons like no other, will clash in the Offerpad Arizona bowl on New Year’s Eve.

For Ball State, history is on the line. The Cardinals have not won a bowl game since the University joined the MAC in 1973.

The Cardinals and Spartans kick off from Arizona at 2 P.M on December 31st, only on WANE-15.