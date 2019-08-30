Blackmon lands at D2 Lindenwood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Bishop Luers, University of Saint Francis, and Indiana University basketball player Vijay Blackmon has found a new home, as the guard will be suiting up for Division II Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri this coming season.

Blackmon, who ultimately graduated from Marion High School after his father took the coaching job there, graduated from I.U. this past spring.

Blackmon played his freshman season at St. Francis, averaging 9.2 points for the Cougars in 22 games for the 2016-17 season.

He sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to I.U. Last year he played in seven games, scoring seven points in 12 minutes of action.

Blackmon will have two years of eligibility remaining. He will be on scholarship at Lindenwood. He was a walk-on at Indiana.