Blackford grad Brown transferring to Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – A week after announcing he was entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, Blackford High School graduate Luke Brown is heading back home to Indiana after less than a semester at Stetson University in Florida.

The freshman point guard announcing via social media that he will be heading to Ball State University.

Thanking God through my adversities, and my blessings. I am coming HOME. #Committed ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VR6c6BEGjN — Luke Brown (@luk3brown_) September 27, 2021

Brown graduated last spring from Blackford, where he finished fourth in IHSAA history with 3,011 career points.

Brown came in third in 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball voting to Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn.