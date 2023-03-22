MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone sharpshooter and Blackford High School graduate Luke Brown is heading back home to Indiana, as the high-scoring guard has announced he will transfer to Indiana Wesleyan.

Brown played this past season at Stetson University in Florida. He averaged 10 points while playing in 28 games (12 starts) for the Hatters. He originally signed with Stetson out of high school, but spent only one semester at the school before transferring to Ball State for the second half of the 2021-22 season. He then transferred back to Stetson for the 2022-23 season.

Brown was an Indiana All-Star in 2021 as a senior at Blackford. He finished his prep career as the no. 4 scorer in IHSAA boys basketball history with 3,011 points.