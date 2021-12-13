Blackford grad Brown granted waiver by NCAA, will suit up soon for BSU

Head Coach James Whitford and the Ball State men’s basketball program received some good news regarding Indiana Prep phenom Luke Brown on Monday. Brown was granted a waiver by the NCAA and can begin participating in team activities beginning December 18.

Brown is scheduled to make his Cardinal Worthen Arena debut on Tuesday, Dec. 21, against Eastern Illinois. Brown was an Indiana All-Star selection after his senior season, and he joins Luke Bumbalough and Jalen Windham as the current members on the Ball State roster that were all-stars.

Brown is a very well-known name for those familiar with Indiana high school basketball. He is the No. 4 all-time leading scorer in Indiana high school basketball history. During his career at Blackford High School in Hartford City, he amassed 3,011 points. Brown led the Bruins to the 2020-21 Indiana High School Athletic Association 2A State Semifinals. While at Blackford, he helped the squad post an overall record of 77-24 and went 25-5 last season.

Brown is known for being a prolific scorer as he led the IHSAA during his sophomore and junior seasons. During his sophomore year, he averaged 35.0 points per game and 32.3 points as a junior. As a senior, Brown compiled 950 points, which was the most in the state and was tied for second in the nation. He averaged 31.7 points per game, which was tied for 13th in the country.

Ball State’s game vs. Eastern Illinois (7 p.m. tipoff) will feature the “Take a Kid to a Game” promotion. Two kids 13 and under will receive free admission with one paid adult ticket. That deal can be purchased by calling 888-BSU-TICKET / 765-285-1474 or at the arena ticket windows on game night.

From the Coach – Head Coach James Whitford

“I am really excited for Luke, and our team, about his immediate eligibility. Luke’s competitive nature and elite skill level will be a big addition for our program. Obviously, with him missing the fall practices, it will take some time for Luke to adjust to the college game, but once he does, I am confident he will make a big impact on our team.”