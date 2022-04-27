MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending half a season at Ball State, Blackford High School graduate Luke Brown has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown was added mid-season to the Cardinals roster after starting the 2021-22 academic year at Stetson University in Florida. After transferring back home and gaining eligibility, Brown played in 18 games and averaged 3.3 points a night for the Cardinals while coming off the bench.

Ball State coach James Whitford was let go following the season, with Michael Lewis named BSU’s new head coach.

Brown is fourth on the IHSAA’s all-time scoring list with 3,011 points.