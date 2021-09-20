Blackford grad Brown entering NCAA’s transfer portal

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Former Blackford High School sharpshooter Luke Brown is leaving Stetson University before his first game as a Hatter, as Brown has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown graduated last spring from Blackford, where he finished fourth in IHSAA history with 3,011 career points.

Brown came in third in 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball voting to Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

A six-foot guard known for his ability to score the basketball, Brown picked Stetson over a number of offers from mid-major programs, including Ball State and Indiana State.