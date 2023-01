FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deonte Billups tallied 26 points while Jarred Godfrey chipped in with 22 as the Mastodons escaped the Hilliard Gates Sports Center with an 81-75 win against Horizon League cellar dweller IUPUI.

The Dons improve to 14-8 overall and 6-5 in conference play.

Next up, Purdue Fort Wayne hits the road for a game at Cleveland State on Friday. Tip is set for 7 p.m.