Biggs Named WHAC Coach of the Year; Starting Five Garner All-Conference Honors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Indiana Tech women’s basketball team was well represented on the list of regular season conference awards as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) released the honorees Thursday.

Eighth-year head coach Jessie Biggs was named the WHAC Coach of the Year for the fourth straight season after leading the Warriors to their third-straight regular season title with a 19-1 conference record. Seniors Rachel Bell and DeAnn Kauffman were tabbed to the First-Team All-Conference list, while Bell also garnered All-Defensive Team honors. Bell leads the nation in assists with a program-record 205 (7.1 average) in addition to averaging 6.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while Kauffman goes for 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and shooting 43.6% from the field. It is the second time that both players have made the All-Conference Team, while it is Bell’s first time garnering First-Team accolades.

Senior Emma Wolfe, junior Alexis Hill and sophomore Kyra Whitaker were all tabbed Second-Team All-Conference, marking the second straight season in which Tech has had its entire starting lineup make either First or Second-Team All-WHAC. Wolfe chips in 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in her first season with the Orange and Black while Hill earns her second All-Conference nod after averaging 10.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shooting 57.3% from the field. Whitaker finds herself on the All-Conference list for the first time in her career with season averages of 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 43.0% from the floor.

Redshirt freshman Erika Foy enjoyed a breakout season on the hardwood and earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team after averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per night while shooting 57.8% from the floor. During conference play she averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.2% from the field.

The Warriors had a conference-best 10 players, Bell, Joselyne Bobos, Kendall Galloway, Hill, Morganne Holdreith, Kauffman, Rylee Oliver, Laney Steckler and Emma Tuominen, named to the WHAC All-Academic Team while Holdreith was the teams representative for the Champions of Character Team. All-Academic Team members are juniors or above in academic standing with 3.25 cumulative GPA while the Champions of Character Team is made up of one player from each school who best exemplifies the five core character values of the NAIA.