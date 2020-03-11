Big Ten Tournament won’t allow fans starting Thursday

INDIANPOLIS (WANE) – Shortly after the first game of the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament tipped off in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening the conference announced that starting with Thursday’s games fans would not be allowed at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the rest of the week.
The Big Ten stated that only student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams would be allowed at the event.
The conference also stated that further Big Ten winter and spring sports contests would also be off-limits for fans.
The moves stem from concern about the spread of the Coronavirus.