Big Ten releases league opponents for 2021-22 men’s basketball season

ROSEMONT, Illinois – The Big Ten Conference has announced league opponents in men’s basketball for the 2021-22 season. The league enters its fourth year playing a 20-game conference schedule and each team will play seven opponents twice, three opponents only at home and three opponents on the road. Dates, times and television designations will be announced later this summer. IU begins its first season under head coach Mike Woodson.
IU 2021-22 Big Ten Conference Opponents
Home and Away
Purdue
Maryland
Minnesota
Nebraska
Ohio State
Penn State
Wisconsin
Home Only
Illinois
Michigan
Rutgers
Away Only
Iowa
Michigan State
Northwestern
Purdue 2021-22 Big Ten Conference Opponents
Seven Home-and-Away Series:
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
Single-Play Home Games:
- Maryland
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
Single-Play Road Games:
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Penn State
Purdue’s Home Games: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Purdue’s Road Games: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin