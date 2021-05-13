Big Ten releases league opponents for 2021-22 men’s basketball season

by: Big Ten Media Relations

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Purdue plays against Michigan State at Mackey Arena during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Arena is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ROSEMONT, Illinois – The Big Ten Conference has announced league opponents in men’s basketball for the 2021-22 season. The league enters its fourth year playing a 20-game conference schedule and each team will play seven opponents twice, three opponents only at home and three opponents on the road. Dates, times and television designations will be announced later this summer. IU begins its first season under head coach Mike Woodson.

IU 2021-22 Big Ten Conference Opponents

Home and Away
Purdue
Maryland
Minnesota
Nebraska
Ohio State
Penn State
Wisconsin

Home Only
Illinois
Michigan
Rutgers

Away Only
Iowa
Michigan State
Northwestern

Purdue 2021-22 Big Ten Conference Opponents

Seven Home-and-Away Series:

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Northwestern
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

Single-Play Home Games:

  • Maryland
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio State

Single-Play Road Games:

  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Penn State

Purdue’s Home Games: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Purdue’s Road Games: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

