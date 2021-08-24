Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 form alliance as conferences aim for stability

by: Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are forming an alliance to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling. Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks. The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join and create a 16-school league by 2025. The move sent shockwaves through college athletics. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 hope an alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle leads to stability at the top of big-time college sports.

