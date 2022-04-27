EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State used a four-run fourth inning to slip by the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 7-4 on Wednesday (April 26) in non-league baseball action.

At the plate, Garett Lake finished 2-of-4 with two doubles. Jarrett Bickel also had two hits, opening the game with a single and then recording a double to start the eighth inning. Jack Lang followed with a double in the eighth to score Bickel and make the score 7-3. Alex Evenson’s RBI groundout scored Lang to make the score 7-4.

It was a 1-1 game through the middle of the fourth after Lake used one of his doubles to knock in a run with two outs in the fourth. Then the Spartans scored four in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the fifth.

Lang finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, two runs, a walk and two stolen bases. He now has a seven-game hit streak and 11 stolen bases on the season.

Ryan Robison faced the minimum over the final 3.0 innings in relief for the ‘Dons.

Freshman Enas Hayden (0-1) got the ball in his first career start for Purdue Fort Wayne. He allowed just one run until the fourth when the Spartans scored four times. He recorded a pair of strikeouts.

GAME NOTES» Ben Higgins worked two walks.» Michigan State was led offensively by Casey Mayes, who went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.» Aidan Arbaugh started on the mound and went the required 5.0 innings for the win.

UP NEXT» The ‘Dons host UIC in a three-game Horizon League series this weekend. Saturday will be Senior Day for the ‘Dons.