FORT WAYNE, Ind. – LonDynn Betts set a career-high of 31 digs on Tuesday night (Sept. 19) as Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball fell to Oakland 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-21).

Betts is the first Mastodon since Rachael Crucis on October 19, 2019 to cross the 30-dig threshold. She had 15 of her digs in the final frame.

Oakland took the first set by two points. Panna Ratkai had five of her team-high 11 kills in the opening set. Ratkai had two more kills in the second set, but couldn’t hold off the Golden Grizzlies in the second as Oakland took the set 25-15. The ‘Dons held the Golden Grizzlies to .081 hitting in the second set.

Trailing 23-19 in the third set, the ‘Dons scored two points in a row, including a kill from Ratkai. But Oakland held off the ‘Dons to collect the final two points and clinch the three-set win. Joanna Larsen had five kills in the third set.

Ainsley Guse and Patti Cesarini had nine kills for Oakland.

Ratkai had a double-double with 11 kills and 16 digs, her seventh of the season.

The ‘Dons fall to 5-8, 0-1 Horizon League. Oakland improves to 7-6, 1-0. Purdue Fort Wayne travels to Green Bay on Friday to continue Horizon League play.