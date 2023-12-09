FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Rasheed Bello had a team-high 19 points with five assists and four rebounds to help the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team defeat SEMO 89-80 on Saturday (Dec. 9) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The win moves the ‘Dons to 10-1 for the first time since 1989-90.

Jalen Jackson , Anthony Roberts and Quinton Morton-Robertson each added 15 points. Eric Mulder finished 5-of-5 from the floor for 11 points. Bello, Morton-Robertson and Roberts each made seven free throws.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 26-of-41 from the free throw line. The last time the ‘Dons took 40 free throws in a game was Nov. 11, 2016 at Arkansas.

The ‘Dons closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 41-39 lead to the break. Bello finished at the hoop with just a second or so on the clock. Max Nelson made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finished the game with nine points.

Purdue Fort Wayne used a 19-4 run in the second half to go up 65-53. The run started with the ‘Dons down 49-46 and Morton-Robertson tying the game at 49 with 17:29 on the clock thanks to a trey. While the game featured eight ties and six lead changes, it was pretty much all Mastodons in the second half.

For the sixth time this season the ‘Dons committed single-digit turnovers. Purdue Fort Wayne forced 16 turnovers.

SEMO shot 50.8 percent (30-of-59). The ‘Dons finished at 53.8 percent (28-of-52). Rob Martin had a game-high 22 points for the Redhawks. SEMO falls to 3-7.

Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action on Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.