Player of the Week AND Freshman of the Week
Eva Hudson, Purdue
Fr. – OH – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Bishop Dwenger – Major: Biomedical Health Sciences/Pre-Medicine
• Averaged 5.63 points, 5.38 kills and 2.75 digs per set with a .415 hitting percentage last week in pacing Purdue to conference wins over Illinois and Rutgers
• Recorded her first double-double of the season with career highs of 24 kills and 17 digs in a five-set win at Illinois on Sept. 30
• Captures her third career Player of the Week award
• Last Purdue Player of the Week: Eva Hudson (Sept. 26, 2022)
• Garners her fifth career Freshman of the Week award, tying for third-most in Big Ten history (most since Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke had a conference-record nine in 2017)
• Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Eva Hudson (Sept. 26, 2022)
Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Megan Miller, Northwestern
5th-Yr. – L – Alexandria, Ind. – Alexandria-Monroe – Major: Psychology
• Posted 4.78 digs per set last week as Northwestern split conference matches at No. 7 Minnesota (win) and against Michigan (loss)
• Had 20+ digs in both matches, including 22 digs in a five-set win at Minnesota on Sept. 28, the Wildcats’ first-ever road victory against a top-10 opponent
• A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2019, 2021)
• Receives her first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
• Last Northwestern Defensive Player of the Week: Caroline Niedospial (Sept. 15, 2014)
Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Kylie Murr, Ohio State
Sr. – DS – Yorktown, Ind. – Yorktown – Graduate Program: Kinesiology
• Averaged 5.13 digs per set last week to help lead Ohio State to a pair of conference victories at Michigan and Indiana
• Registered a season-high 22 digs in Sunday’s win at Indiana, surpassing her previous high set earlier in the week (Sept. 28) when she had 19 digs at Michigan
• Twice named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten recipient (2020, 2021)
• Earns her third career Defensive Player of the Week honor
• Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Kylie Murr (Sept. 20, 2021)
Co-Setter of the Week
Alexa Rousseau, Northwestern
Jr. – Bloomfield Hills, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills – Major: Communication Studies
• Handed out 10.67 assists per set last week as Northwestern posted a 1-1 record in conference play
• Logged a season-high 52 assists, four aces and three blocks in a Sept. 28 five-set win at No. 7 Minnesota, clinching the Wildcats’ first-ever road victory against a top-10 opponent
• Received Academic-All-Big Ten plaudits last year
• Secures her second career Setter of the Week selection
• Last Northwestern Setter of the Week: Alexa Rousseau (Sept. 19, 2022)
Setter of the Week
Mac Podraza, Ohio State
Sr. – Sunbury, Ohio – Big Walnut – Graduate Program: Sport Management
• Averaged 11.00 assists, 1.63 digs and 0.75 blocks per set, leading Ohio State to road conference wins at Michigan and Indiana last week
• Challenged for a triple-double on Sept. 28 in a win at Michigan, finishing with 48 assists, eight digs and a season high-tying six blocks
• Twice chosen for Academic-All-Big Ten honors (2020, 2021)
• Receives her ninth career Setter of the Week selection, good for fourth-most in Big Ten history
• Last Ohio State Setter of the Week: Mac Podraza (Sept. 12, 2022)
2022 Big Ten Players of the Week
Aug. 29
P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR
D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD
S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., MINN
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 5
P: Hanna Lesiak, RS-Sr., NU
P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU
D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR
S: Seleisa Elisaia, Grad., PSU
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 12
P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU
P: Kashauna Williams, Grad., PSU
D: Allie Holland, Jr., PSU
S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU
F: Gülce Güçtekin, WIS
Sept. 19
P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU
D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD
S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NU
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Sept. 26
P: Jacque Boney, So., MICH
P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR
D: Ali Hornung, So., PUR
S: Grace Balensiefer, Grad., PUR
F: Eva Hudson, PUR
Oct. 3
P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR
D: Megan Miller, 5th-Yr., NU
D: Kylie Murr, Sr., OSU
S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NU
S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU
F: Eva Hudson, PUR