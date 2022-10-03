Player of the Week AND Freshman of the Week

Eva Hudson, Purdue

Fr. – OH – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Bishop Dwenger – Major: Biomedical Health Sciences/Pre-Medicine

• Averaged 5.63 points, 5.38 kills and 2.75 digs per set with a .415 hitting percentage last week in pacing Purdue to conference wins over Illinois and Rutgers

• Recorded her first double-double of the season with career highs of 24 kills and 17 digs in a five-set win at Illinois on Sept. 30

• Captures her third career Player of the Week award

• Last Purdue Player of the Week: Eva Hudson (Sept. 26, 2022)

• Garners her fifth career Freshman of the Week award, tying for third-most in Big Ten history (most since Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke had a conference-record nine in 2017)

• Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Eva Hudson (Sept. 26, 2022)

Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Megan Miller, Northwestern

5th-Yr. – L – Alexandria, Ind. – Alexandria-Monroe – Major: Psychology

• Posted 4.78 digs per set last week as Northwestern split conference matches at No. 7 Minnesota (win) and against Michigan (loss)

• Had 20+ digs in both matches, including 22 digs in a five-set win at Minnesota on Sept. 28, the Wildcats’ first-ever road victory against a top-10 opponent

• A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2019, 2021)

• Receives her first career Defensive Player of the Week honor

• Last Northwestern Defensive Player of the Week: Caroline Niedospial (Sept. 15, 2014)

Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Kylie Murr, Ohio State

Sr. – DS – Yorktown, Ind. – Yorktown – Graduate Program: Kinesiology

• Averaged 5.13 digs per set last week to help lead Ohio State to a pair of conference victories at Michigan and Indiana

• Registered a season-high 22 digs in Sunday’s win at Indiana, surpassing her previous high set earlier in the week (Sept. 28) when she had 19 digs at Michigan

• Twice named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten recipient (2020, 2021)

• Earns her third career Defensive Player of the Week honor

• Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Kylie Murr (Sept. 20, 2021)

Co-Setter of the Week

Alexa Rousseau, Northwestern

Jr. – Bloomfield Hills, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills – Major: Communication Studies

• Handed out 10.67 assists per set last week as Northwestern posted a 1-1 record in conference play

• Logged a season-high 52 assists, four aces and three blocks in a Sept. 28 five-set win at No. 7 Minnesota, clinching the Wildcats’ first-ever road victory against a top-10 opponent

• Received Academic-All-Big Ten plaudits last year

• Secures her second career Setter of the Week selection

• Last Northwestern Setter of the Week: Alexa Rousseau (Sept. 19, 2022)

Setter of the Week

Mac Podraza, Ohio State

Sr. – Sunbury, Ohio – Big Walnut – Graduate Program: Sport Management

• Averaged 11.00 assists, 1.63 digs and 0.75 blocks per set, leading Ohio State to road conference wins at Michigan and Indiana last week

• Challenged for a triple-double on Sept. 28 in a win at Michigan, finishing with 48 assists, eight digs and a season high-tying six blocks

• Twice chosen for Academic-All-Big Ten honors (2020, 2021)

• Receives her ninth career Setter of the Week selection, good for fourth-most in Big Ten history

• Last Ohio State Setter of the Week: Mac Podraza (Sept. 12, 2022)

2022 Big Ten Players of the Week

Aug. 29

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD

S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., MINN

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Sept. 5

P: Hanna Lesiak, RS-Sr., NU

P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR

S: Seleisa Elisaia, Grad., PSU

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Sept. 12

P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

P: Kashauna Williams, Grad., PSU

D: Allie Holland, Jr., PSU

S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

F: Gülce Güçtekin, WIS

Sept. 19

P: Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., NU

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD

S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NU

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Sept. 26

P: Jacque Boney, So., MICH

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Ali Hornung, So., PUR

S: Grace Balensiefer, Grad., PUR

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Oct. 3

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Megan Miller, 5th-Yr., NU

D: Kylie Murr, Sr., OSU

S: Alexa Rousseau, Jr., NU

S: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

F: Eva Hudson, PUR