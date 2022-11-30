WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – It didn’t take long for Bishop Dwenger graduate Eva Hudson to make her mark on the Purdue volleyball program, as the Summit City native was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

Hudson becomes just the second Big Ten Freshman of the Year in Purdue history (Debbie McDonald in 1986). She leads all D-1 freshman in kills per set (4.21) and was selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week seven times during the 2022 season.

Hudson was also selected to the All-Big Ten First Team. Teammate and West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn was named to the conference’s second team.