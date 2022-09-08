BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – This past off-season, the biggest question facing Indiana University football was: who was going to the starting quarterback?

Would it be incumbent Jack Tuttle? Or would it be University of Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak?

Tom Allen kept his cards close to his chest and eventually landed on Bazelak, who promptly went out and threw for 330 yards in IU’s season opener, leading the Hoosiers to a 23-30 win over Illinois thanks, in part, to a drive that ended in the game-winning score with 23 seconds left.

Bazelak, a junior, was the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Year back in 2020 while playing for Mizzou. Now, he’s getting ready to lead IU against Idaho on Saturday night in Bloomington as the Hoosiers aim for a 2-0 start after going 2-10 last season.

Kick is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.