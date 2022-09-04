BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After leading a game-winning in his debut with the Hoosiers, starting quarterback Connor Bazelak is looking to build on his strong performance for Indiana.

The Missouri transfer showed plenty of promise in Indiana’s 23-20 win over Illinois. Bazelak threw for 330 yards and a touchdown last Friday. Following the win, Bazelak credited his teammates for their ability to stay composed despite trailing late in the game.

Indiana looks to start the season 2-0 when they take on Idaho next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.