Basketball standout Walter Jordan coming to Fort Wayne for book signing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop High School, Purdue University and NBA basketball standout, Walter Jordan is coming home to Fort Wayne to again benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

On October 17th at 1 p.m., Jordan will be at the Boys and Girls Club at 2609 Fairfield Ave., to sign copies of his autobiography, “Gracefully Broken: A Hall of Famer’s True Story.”

Jordan‘s brother, Joe Jordan, is the club’s executive director.

Find more details on this story in Friday’s Business Weekly and at FWBusiness.com