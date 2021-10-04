Basketball standout Walter Jordan coming to Fort Wayne for book signing

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop High School, Purdue University and NBA basketball standout, Walter Jordan is coming home to Fort Wayne to again benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. 

On October 17th at 1 p.m., Jordan will be at the Boys and Girls Club at 2609 Fairfield Ave., to sign copies of his autobiography, “Gracefully Broken: A Hall of Famer’s True Story.”

Jordan‘s brother, Joe Jordan, is the club’s executive director.

Find more details on this story in Friday’s Business Weekly and at FWBusiness.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss