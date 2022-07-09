BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Kaleb Banks has yet to suit up in the cream and crimson at Assembly Hall, but he’s determined to play a key role for the Hoosiers this season.

Banks is one of four incoming freshman for the Hoosiers’ highly ranked recruiting class. A native of Fayetteville, Ga, Banks hopes to earn the starting “3,” as he can play both inside and beyond the arc.

In his first few weeks with the team, Banks has enjoyed competing against his new teammates while going head-to-head against veterans like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

“Coming in, I expected us to have a pretty good team,” Banks said. “I knew it was going to be competitive during practices, fighting for the starting 3 spot. So far, everything is as expected. I expected Trayce to be a beast, Race to be a beast as well.”

Indiana opens the season against Morehead State on Monday, Nov. 7.