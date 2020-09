FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fourteen seconds into the second overtime, Brey Baltazar squeezed her shot into the lower-right post to give the University of Saint Francis women’s soccer team its season-opening win 1-0 over Trine University Sunday night at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Weikert led the team with six shots (four on goal), Baltazar added four shots (three on goal).

USF will host Marian for its first conference match this Wednesday, 7 pm kickoff.