Ball State’s Nicolas selected by Marlins

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State pitcher Kyle Nicolas saw his named called on the second day of the 2020 MLB Draft as the righty was selected by Miami Marlins in the Competitive Balance Round B as the 61st overall pick.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior, Nicolas can either return to Ball State for his senior season or sign and begin his professional career.

A native of Masillon, Ohio, Nicolas was off to a fantastic start for the Cardinals before the pandemic abruptly ended the college season. He amassed 37 strikeouts in just 23 innings while yielding just 15 hits. In four games – all starts – he was 0-1 with a 2.74 ERA.