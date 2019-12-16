Ball State, UConn agree to home-and-home series

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State and Connecticut have agreed to a home-and-home football series. The Cardinals will host UConn on Oct. 15, 2022 and will return the trip to Connecticut on Sept. 20, 2025.

The two teams have met on the gridiron three times with the most recent coming in 2002. Ball State has won all three games in the series.

Ball State concluded the 2019 season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. The Cardinals won the Bronze Stalk Trophy from Northern Illinois for the first time since 2008 and capped the year by knocking off MAC champion Miami for the Red Bird Rivalry Trophy, 41-27. Ball State led the conference in scoring (34.8 points per game) and total offense (463.0 yards per game). BSU’s defense tallied 24 turnovers, which ranked 10th nationally.

Ball State opens the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 with a home game against Maine.