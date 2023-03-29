BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana men’s basketball hopes their latest addition provides a huge spark next season. Former Ball State standout Payton Sparks announced via social media that he is joining the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-9 forward played his first two seasons of college basketball with the Cardinals. Last year, Sparks averaged 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on a Ball State team that finished 20-12.

Sparks joins the Hoosiers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Indiana’s roster continues to churn following the departures of Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb to the transfer portal, along with Race Thompson, Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis.