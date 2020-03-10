Ball State tops Mastodons on the diamond

MUNCIE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne dropped a baseball game at Ball State 9-4 on Tuesday (March 10) afternoon.
The ‘Dons took a brief 2-1 lead thanks to a single run in the top of the fifth. Garrett Mohler grounded out to score Jack Lang. Ball State knotted it at two with a run in the bottom of the fifth and then took the lead for good with a four-spot in the sixth.
Purdue Fort Wayne scored two in the seventh to make it a 6-4 game. The ‘Dons had chances to knot it up, but left two runners on in both the eighth and ninth innings.
Aaron Chapman led the ‘Dons with three hits. Lang scored three runs on two hits and two walks. Garett Lake had two RBIs.
Noah Navarro had four hits and three runs for Ball State.
Tyler Ruetshle earned the win for Ball State. Tyler Schweitzer picked up the save. Chase Phelps received the loss.
The ‘Dons used six pitchers. Alex Evenson threw two shutout innings.
Ball State improves to 7-9. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-10. The ‘Dons are at Western Illinois in league play starting Friday.