Ball State opens fall camp with high expectations in 2021

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2021 season got underway in Muncie on Wednesday as Ball State opened fall camp with their first practice in what promises to be an entertaining season for the Cardinals.

Ball State is coming off perhaps its best season in program history. The Cards won the MAC title last year and claimed the first bowl game victory in program history.

Mike Neu returns 20 of 22 starters this fall.

Ball State opens the season at home with a Thursday night game against Western Illinois on September 2.