MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After back-to-back road losses to Penn State and Wyoming, Ball State is looking to get back on track this coming Saturday in Muncie when the Cardinals host Toledo in their MAC opener.

Ball State is 1-2 on the season following a 45-12 loss to Wyoming last week and looking for better play from the quarterback position as Drew Plitt struggled in the loss to the Cowboys.

Kick is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Scheumann Stadium.