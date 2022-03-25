MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — Ball State has hired former Indiana University player and current UCLA assistant Michael Lewis as its next head men’s basketball coach.

Ball State Athletics Director Beth Goetz announced the hiring on Friday.

Michael Lewis (Ball State University)

Lewis, a Jasper native who played for Bob Knight from 1996-2000, has been an assistant coach for 18 seasons, including the last three at UCLA. The Bruins have advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

“Basketball in our state is personified in Michael Lewis,” Goetz said. “His outlook on the game, relationship building, recruiting network, pedigree and proactive approach to engagement with our stakeholders resides at a high level. Additionally, his program values and standards on the court, in the classroom and the community will create a road map for the Cardinals to move onward, compete for Mid-American Conference titles and position our institution for a return to the NCAA Tournament. We are thrilled to welcome him, his wife Nichole along with their daughters Avery and Emma to Ball State.”

Lewis, 44, said he was excited to return to Indiana to lead Ball State.

“Along with my family, I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at Ball State University,” Lewis said. “Thank you to University President Geoff Mearns and Beth Goetz with whom I shared a vision for our program that will be aligned with their leadership and the values of Ball State. That united vision is paramount for success. We are very excited to return to the state of Indiana where basketball means so much to lead a program with tremendous history and great potential.”

Lewis will join the Ball State program after the UCLA season concludes.