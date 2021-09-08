Ball State gets bigger challenge this week with trip to Penn State

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After beating Western Illinois 31-21 in their season opener last Thursday night the degree of difficulty ramps up considerably this week for Ball State as the Cardinals head to Happy Valley for a date with Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

Kick is set for 3:30 p.m.

Penn State is coming off a 16-10 win at previously 12th-ranked Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions are ranked no. 11 in the country in this week’s Associated Press Poll – up eight spot – while the Badgers fell to 18th with the loss.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss