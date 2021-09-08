Ball State gets bigger challenge this week with trip to Penn State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After beating Western Illinois 31-21 in their season opener last Thursday night the degree of difficulty ramps up considerably this week for Ball State as the Cardinals head to Happy Valley for a date with Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

Kick is set for 3:30 p.m.

Penn State is coming off a 16-10 win at previously 12th-ranked Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions are ranked no. 11 in the country in this week’s Associated Press Poll – up eight spot – while the Badgers fell to 18th with the loss.