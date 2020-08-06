Ball State football opens camp, eyes opener with Iowa State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ball State football program opened camp on Wednesday night as the Cardinals look forward to a season that’s seen their schedule change multiple times.

With the Big Ten going to a conference-only slate, the Cardinals lost games against I.U. and Michigan. Then the opener against Maine was cancelled as Maine will not play football this fall.

After those three cancellations, the Cardinals quickly regrouped and added a game at Iowa State on September 12 to serve as the new season opener. The Cardinals will play one more non-conference game – hosting Wyoming in September – in addition to eight MAC contests.

Among Ball State’s top returnees is offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell. The senior has the most starts of any player on BSU’s offense and was a second-team preseason All-MAC selection.

The Cardinals are coming off a 5-7 season under head coach Mike Neu, who signed a contract extension in the off-season.