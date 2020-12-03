Ball State falls short in Ann Arbor

by: Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Isaiah Livers scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Hunter Dickinson had his first career double-double, and Michigan beat Ball State 84-65.

Dickinson, a freshman, finished with 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Franz Wagner added 14 points and Mike Smith scored 10 for Michigan (3-0).

After Ball State’s Ishmael El-Amin made a layup to open the scoring, Wagner scored seven points — including the first four — in an 11-0 run that gave the Wolverines the lead for good.

K.J. Walton led Ball State (0-2) with 20 points. Luke Bumbalough added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Columbia City High School graduate Brachen Hazen added seven points off the bench for the Cardinals.

