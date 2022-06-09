FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State fans will have a reason to hit the links later this month.

On June 23, several Ball State coaches will visit Fort Wayne’s Chestnut Hills Golf Club for the Cardinal Classic Golf and Dinner Outing. Guests can meet with the following members of Ball State Athletics:

Head football coach Mike Neu

Head men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis

Head women’s basketball coach Brady Sallee

Athletic Director Beth Goetz

Registration is open until June 20. To learn more about this month’s Ball State outing in Fort Wayne, click here.