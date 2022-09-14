MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State apparently isn’t afraid to play anyone at any place at any time.

The Cardinals have agreed to face the University of Georgia next season at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

The Cardinals and Bulldogs are set to square off on September 9, 2023. Kick time and TV designation will be decided at a later date.

Georgia is 2-0 this season and ranked no. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are coming off a 2021 season that saw them win the National Championship. Ball State is 1-1 this year thanks to a win over Western Michigan last Saturday.

BSU has faced teams in the currently constructed SEC 11 times in program history. That includes this year’s season opener at Tennessee, where the Cardinals lost to the Volunteers 56-10.