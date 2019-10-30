Balanced attack leads Hoosiers to exhibition win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Smith’s 18 points led five Hoosiers in double figures as Indiana topped visiting Gannon Univeristy in IU’s only exhibition game of the season 84-54 on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall.

Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied 12 points and 9 rebounds in his Bloomington debut while Armaan Franklin added 12 points and 8 rebounds as well.

Sophomore Damezi Anderson and Race Thompson added 10 points each while Butler transfer Joey Brunk had 6 points and 5 rebounds.

The Hoosiers open the regular season next Tuesday at home against Western Illinois.

