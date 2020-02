FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saint Francis women’s basketball team won for the ninth time in the last ten games as USF topped visiting Mount Vernon Nazarene 70-56 at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday night.

USF was paced by Lauren McBryar’s 15 points while Kara Gerka added 13 points. Lindley Kistler and Sidney Crowe each scored 12 while Cassidy Crawford tallied 10.

USF improves to 21-5 overall and 12-3 in Crossroads League play.