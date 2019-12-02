Angola grad Buchs honored by Crossroads League

AVON, Ohio – The Crossroads League tabbed Abby Buchs as the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, following her stellar performance in a win over No. 6 Marian.

In the team’s lone contest of the week, Buchs provided 23 points, three assists and five rebounds, leading TU in each category. The senior guard also netted 11 free throws in as many attempts, notching the third-best outing from the charity stripe in a single game in program history.

23 points from the Angola, Indiana native marked the third 20-point effort for Buchs this season. The offensive outburst came in a crucial showdown with No. 6 Marian, as the Trojans grabbed a 76-60 victory in their league opener.

Buchs has been one of the most efficient offensive players in the NAIA this season, ranking fifth with a 91.1 free throw percentage, while rating 15th in the nation, shooting at a 48.3 percent-clip from beyond the arc.

Buchs picked up her first career CL Player-of-the-Week recognition on Monday, giving Taylor a total of 12 athlete-of-the-week honors this year.

The 15th-ranked Trojans (9-0, 1-0 CL) will return to the planks in a matchup at home against Grace (8-1, 1-0 CL) on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.