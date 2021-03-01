Andrews comes up clutch as Warriors win WHAC tournament crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews scored a game-high 24 points to propel Indiana Tech to a 65-59 win over Concordia Unversity Ann Arbor on Monday night as the Warriors earned the WHAC women’s basketball tournament title and clinched an automatic berth in the NAIA National Tournament.

Mississinewa graduate Erika Foy added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors while Alexi Hill chipped in with 13 points.

Tech now stands 26-2 on the season and awaits their seeding in the national tournament.