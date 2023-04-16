BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana football fans got their first look at the 2023 Hoosiers during Saturday’s spring fan fest at Memorial Stadium.

While the event was not a typical spring game, Indiana held an open practice which included several interactive elements with fans.

Tom Allen is set to enter year seven as head coach with the Hoosiers. After starting the 2022 season 3-0, Indiana lost eight of their last nine games to finish with a 4-8 record.

While Allen believes the team made solid progress throughout the spring session, the head coach understands there’s plenty of work ahead if Indiana hopes to return to success in the Big Ten.

Indiana opens their season Saturday, Sept. 2 against Ohio State.